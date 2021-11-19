PSG: Mauricio Pochettino dubbed Kylian Mbappé

Present at a press conference before the reception of FC Nantes on Saturday at the Parc des Princes, Mauricio Pochettino returned to the impressive statistics of Kylian Mbappé. Author of five goals in two games before the France team during the international break, the Parisian striker aroused the admiration of his coach at PSG.

“He was already a ‘top player’ when we arrived. He is a young player with great potential. It is part of a constant evolution. You have to give it credit. We support it in its development, I am very happy with its development, it always continues to improve, ” Pochettino commented. PSG supporters hope that the French genius will shake the nets against FC Nantes …

