PSG: Mauricio Pochettino leaves doubt for Paul Pogba

The Paris Saint-Germain transfer window got off to a flying start with the arrivals of Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma. But the club of the capital does not intend to stop there and the rumors are more and more numerous concerning an arrival of Paul Pogba at the Rouge-et-Bleu. Asked by The Parisian, Mauricio Pochettino spoke on the subject. And for the Parisian coach, there is no question of talking about players who do not play at PSG.

“I am not giving a name. I don’t like to talk about players who belong to other teams. The club works with discretion, doing good things. At the end of the transfer window, we will see who the new players will be, if there are any, and we will see which players will leave the team ”, said the Argentinian technician. The soap opera can therefore continue.