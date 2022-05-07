Menu
PSG: Mauricio Pochettino returns to the statements of Paredes

Announced on the departure of PSG this summer one year from the end of his contract, Leandro Paredes confided in an interview granted to TyC Sports. The opportunity for the Parisian midfielder to recall his well-being in the French capital while opening the door to a departure with two possible destinations: Boca Juniors and Real Madrid.

Invited to react to the statements of his player, Mauricio Pochettino, present at a press conference before the reception of Troyes, however preferred to kick in touch. “I haven’t heard of that, I don’t know what he said, everyone has the right to speak and he has the right to say what he said but I didn’t hear »assured the Argentine technician …

