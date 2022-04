Mauro Icardi was to start the meeting against Angers in the shoes of a holder. But the Argentinian finally had to forfeit, replaced by Éric Dina Ebimbe. The striker suffered a muscle injury.

“He felt pain when warming up while hitting, pain in a quadriceps. The quadriceps is such a powerful muscle that you have to be very careful. But we do not know the duration of his unavailability.he said at a press conference.