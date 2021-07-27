PSG: Mauricio Pochettino satisfied despite the draw against Sevilla

This Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain played their last preparation match before the official start of the 2021-2022 season, Sunday, against LOSC as part of the Trophée des Champions (8 p.m.). In Portugal, the defending vice-champions of France conceded a draw against Sevilla FC (2-2). Questioned at the end of this dress rehearsal, Mauricio Pochettino (49) wished to retain the positive of this meeting, considering in particular that his players would have deserved to win at the end of the 90 minutes.

“I think it was a very good game, very hotly contested. Sevilla are one of the best teams in Spain. It is a team that is also preparing to play in the Champions League. I think it was a very good game and I’m happy with the performance of the team. Overall I think we were better and deserved more but I’m happy. For the youngsters, it was a very good experience against a very good team. And of course, we are now thinking of being ready and preparing for the Trophée des Champions against Lille ”, thus entrusted the Argentine technician on the official site of the club of the capital.