PSG: Mauricio Pochettino, worst Parisian coach in the Champions League

Defeated on the lawn of the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City on Wednesday night (2-1), Paris Saint-Germain suffered its first defeat in the Champions League, thus losing its leading position at the expense of Cityzens in Group A from the Cup to the big ears. Mauricio Pochettino’s men also had their third winless away game in this competition, a first in the QSI era.

In addition, after the 5th day of the European Cup, the Argentine coach has the worst ratio of a PSG coach in the Champions League with 10 games minimum. Indeed, the former technician of Tottenham won only 36.36% (4 wins out of 11 matches), far behind Luis Fernandes (53.33%), just ahead of the ranking dominated by the German Thomas Tuchel, who won 64% of his meetings with the capital club (16 out of 25), notably taking them to the final during the 2019/2020 season.