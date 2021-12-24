PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s message before the holidays

Before this short end of year truce, Paris Saint-Germain could not do better than a draw against FC Lorient (1-1, 19th day of Ligue 1) on Wednesday evening. Despite everything, the capital club had a good first part of the season with this first place in the Championship and a qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. And before going to spend the holidays with his entourage, the Parisian technician Mauricio Pochettino wanted to send a message to his community.

“We have had an intense period of games recently and we end 2021 in a good position with the belief that we can be even stronger after this break. I wish you all good health and that you can enjoy time with your family and loved ones during this holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year”, wrote the Argentine coach on his social networks, all accompanied by photos from the first part of the season.

