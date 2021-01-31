PSG: Mauro Icardi burgled during the meeting against Lorient

While Paris Saint-Germain was playing its match of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 against Lorient this afternoon (3-2 defeat) at Moustoir, Mauro Icardi was the victim of a burglary according to The team. The Argentinian international has reportedly been robbed of many jewelry, luxury clothing and watches. In total, more than 400,000 euros of goods have been stolen.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office is said to be already looking for criminals and an investigation has been opened. Last week, his teammate Sergio Rico was also the victim of a burglary, just like Dani Alves, Eric Choupo-Moting and Thiago Silva in particular before him.