PSG: Mauro Icardi still absent against OL?

At the end of the 14th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain must host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes. A very important match for both teams, the capital club being the leader with only two points ahead of Les Gones. But for this shock, Thomas Tuchel should do without Mauro Icardi, once again.

According to newspaper information The Parisian, the Argentine striker, still affected in the groin, did not participate in collective training this Friday, two days before the meeting against the Rhone club. Uncertain, Julian Draxler and Marquinhos should be in the Paris group.

