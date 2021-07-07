PSG: Mehdi Benatia validates the arrival of Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain formalized on Tuesday the arrival of Achraf Hakimi, from Inter. A big blow for the Parisians, who secure the services of a right-back author of a very good season, who saw him crowned champion of Italy. The 22-year-old Moroccan international was recruited for € 60m and signed a five-year contract until June 2026.

A recruit validated by Mehdi Benatia. ” As soon as he arrived with the Moroccan selection, we saw that he had incredible qualities “He told the Parisian. The former defender of Bayern and Juventus in particular, added to be ” very proud as a Parisian and Moroccan to see Achraf at PSG. I congratulate the leaders because everyone wanted it. Paris secured the signing of the best right-back in Europe for the next ten years. ”