PSG – Monaco: Marquinhos retains the result and gives news of Neymar

To end the 18th day of Ligue 1 in style, Paris Saint-Germain won against AS Monaco (2-0) thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappé allowing the native of Bondy to afford a new precocity record. Once again effective, the Parisians consolidate their chair and are now 13 points ahead of OM, runners-up to the capital club. Questioned at the end of the meeting, Marquinhos returned to the performance of his family before giving news of his compatriot Neymar, injured against ASSE.

“This is the result we needed, at the end of the season we will not remember the correct way of the 3 points. I think you have to know our characteristics, we don’t press high, we know our characteristics. We stay compact must work. Neymar back for the C1? He works for it. Work to come back for the Champions League. The exams took a little longer than expected. He has to work hard to get back to this key moment of the season ”, declared the Parisian defender at the microphone of Prime Video.