PSG: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi spoke with the executives

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s presence at Camp des Loges is not exceptional, especially a few hours away from a shock against Bayern Munich. Used to attending training, the Parisian president watched the players’ session on Monday alongside Leonardo but he took the opportunity to summon a few executives.

According to information from France Blue, he spoke one-on-one to the important members of the workforce, whose names were not filtered. He wanted to send messages after the defeat against LOSC, and especially before the forthcoming quarter-final in the Champions League.