PSG: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi stood out at Camp Nou

Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain had a very great match against FC Barcelona in the Champions League (4-1 victory). If the Parisians started the match in the worst possible way by conceding a goal from a penalty on the 27th goal, they were able to quickly reverse the trend. Present in the spans of Camp Nou that evening, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi stood out during the opening scoring signed Lionel Messi.

Indeed, the Argentinian scored the first goal of the game on a penalty after a contentious action that made more than one talk, and in particular the president of PSG who would have lost his cool at that time according to the information from Mundo Deportivo. The Qatari leader apparently disagreed with the decision to whistle the penalty for Barca.