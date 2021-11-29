PSG, Neymar: a new injury that falls badly …

While the Brazilian is expected to miss all that’s left of 2020, Neymar’s injury goes badly …

An air of deja vu. This is probably what Paris Saint-Germain supporters told each other yesterday in front of their television. After a tackle from Mason, Neymar had to leave his partners earlier than expected. A new ankle injury, and which promises to be quite restrictive, since the former Barça left the stadium on crutches and the first estimates suggest six weeks of absence.

“It’s time to recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of the life of an athlete. Now that’s what you got, lift your head and let’s go ahead. I will come back better and stronger ”, then launched the 29-year-old on his social networks. But it is clear that this injury falls at the wrong time, as is often the case with him …

MNM will wait

Even if there will be no cleaver match in the coming weeks for the Parisians, who already know that they will finish second in their European group and who have a substantial lead in the league, there are still matches. interesting approaches … Neymar will miss the match against Nice, runner-up to the Parisians, from Wednesday, as well as the trip to Lens next Saturday. There is also this duel against Monaco on Sunday December 12, and everything indicates that it is very uncertain for the match in Lyon on January 9.

But above all, this long absence will not help the creation of automatisms of the famous Parisian attacking trio, already very criticized after the match against Manchester City, and which was not very brilliant against ASSE, where the Brazilian and Mbappé were not at the expected level. And in January, the big European meetings will arrive very quickly, with an MNM which will have played very little together in the end …