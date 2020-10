Idrissa Gueye was not present in the Parisian group in Reims last Sunday. And Neymar came out of this meeting with a contracture in the calf. But the two men will be present for the 6th day of Ligue 1, scheduled for Friday evening at the Parc des Princes against Angers.

“Yes, that’s two good news. Both have done all of the last workouts with intensity. They are ready, no problem. They feel good ”, Tuchel said on the official PSG website.