PSG: Neymar clarifies his accusations on Alvaro!

Neymar is angry. The number 10 of the PSG is certain that the defender of OM Alvaro Gonzalez allowed himself racist insults against him during the match. Mad with rage, he ended the meeting with a red card, after slapping the Spaniard’s head. After the match, he posted a first tweet about Alvaro.

He reoffended a few minutes later, this time being much more explicit about the content of the insults. “For VAR, it’s easy to catch ‘my’ assault ‘. Now I want us to look for the image of the racist who called me a ” MONKEY SON OF BITCH ” (son of a bitch monkey). This is what I want to see. “

