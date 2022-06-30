Menu
PSG: Neymar had no exchange with the club on his future

After settling the Kylian Mbappé case, who extended his contract in the capital, Paris Saint-Germain must now deal with the Neymar case. Under contract until June 2025, the Brazilian no longer seems to be considered essential and is even pushed towards the exit. A few months ago, we announced exclusively that the champions of France had already offered their star to other clubs. Then, new sporting adviser Luis Campos opened the door for the ex-Catalan to leave. And in the last few hours, everything has accelerated.

The daily El Pais confirmed that Paris SG wanted to separate from Neymar but his father and agent quickly put an end to all suspense by explaining that a departure was not in the news. And this Thursday, UOL Sports he claims that there has been no exchange between the Parisian management and the 30-year-old winger about his future. The Brazilian media even contacted the club, which did not confirm anything. Still on vacation, the Parisian number 10 therefore benefits before the return to training scheduled for Monday for Paris Saint-Germain.

