PSG: Neymar pushed for the arrival of Sergio Ramos

Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain achieved a big blow with the signing of Sergio Ramos. The Spanish central defender landed free from Real Madrid and signed a two-year contract with PSG. A signature that will undoubtedly bring a qualitative plus to the workforce led by Mauricio Pochettino. And a man played a leading role in recruiting Ramos: Neymar! According to information from Sport, the Brazilian attacking midfielder put all his weight with his management for the 2010 world champion to join the French capital.

The Parisian number ten felt that his club needed a profile like Sergio Ramos to finally win the Champions League. The proximity between Neymar and the former Real Madrid player would also have been a serious asset to finalize this major file. History will tell if the will of the Brazilian international will allow PSG to climb on the roof of Europe next season …