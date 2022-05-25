PSG: Neymar reveals what he wants for the transfer window!

In an interview, the Canarinha star responded to rumors of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

A revolution begins to take place on the side of PSG. More than the extension of Kylian Mbappé, who was already at the club and is therefore not a new face, things will move in the offices, where Luis Campos, supported by Antero Henrique, will take the post of sports director. A new coach is also expected in the coming days, and several players in the squad will be asked to pack their bags.

Among the undesirables, we find a certain Neymar. If PSG has blocked his return to Barça on several occasions in recent years, this time, the Ile-de-France staff will not close the door to the Brazilian star. In March, we even revealed to you exclusively on Foot Transfer market that the club of the capital had started to offer it everywhere in Europe, and in Barcelona precisely.

Neymar does not want to leave

Yesterday the dailyTeam even indicated that Kylian Mbappé believes that the Brazilian is not necessarily essential, while the principal concerned would not intend to leave. And he confirmed it in an interview with Oh My Goalas part of an event with its sponsor Red Bull: “It’s very true, for my part I want to stay at PSG. Afterwards, no one has told me anything yet, but on my side, I want to stay..

Suffice to say that the Parisian decision-makers may find it difficult to get rid of him, knowing that in addition, both Xavi and Joan Laporta have already closed the door to a return of the 30-year-old player to Catalan lands. And we can’t say that he is overwhelmed by offers from other big European clubs at the moment…