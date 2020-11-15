Home Sports football PSG: Neymar wants to play in Monaco
Sportsfootball

PSG: Neymar wants to play in Monaco

By kenyan

Neymar returned to Paris. Affected in the adductors, the star of Canarinha will not participate in the match of his selection against Uruguay, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. All, after a new war between the federation of his country and PSG, which was not hot for him to leave for selection.

Anyway, the goal of the club and the main concerned is clear: that it is fully operational for the upcoming deadlines, in Europe in particular, with this duel against Leipzig in a little over a week. According to The Parisian, the player even hopes to be able to play Friday night at the Stade Louis II against Monaco, in Ligue 1. To be continued.

