PSG: Neymar will be available against Monaco

Removed from the field since the end of October because of an injury in the Champions League, Neymar was nevertheless summoned to the Brazilian selection. The PSG star did not play, and returned directly to Paris for treatment. The player has also expressed the wish to play the capital club’s next Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

And to believe RMC Sport, his wish will be granted. While he would no longer feel adductor pain, the Brazilian would be available to face the Principality team. In addition, the media added that the former Barça and his entourage were satisfied with the management of the injury by the Parisian medical staff.