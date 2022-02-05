PSG: Neymar will play it sober for his birthday

According to The Parisian, the Brazilian star of PSG Neymar will celebrate his birthday this year in a reduced committee. The Parisian striker, who is celebrating his 30th birthday this Saturday, February 5, should not have a big party as he has been doing since his arrival in the capital. The neo-thirties should simply celebrate this event with his family and friends.

The Brazilian’s big parties had become a sensitive subject in Paris. “Ney’s birthday gives the image that we are not serious”, even declared Thomas Tuchel, the former coach of PSG when he was questioned on the subject at the time. Neymar is therefore saving himself some possible problems this year, while he is still recovering from his ankle injury, contracted last November. The Brazilian aims to be fit to play for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid on February 15.