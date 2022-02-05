Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

PSG: Neymar will play it sober for his birthday

Date:

According to The Parisian, the Brazilian star of PSG Neymar will celebrate his birthday this year in a reduced committee. The Parisian striker, who is celebrating his 30th birthday this Saturday, February 5, should not have a big party as he has been doing since his arrival in the capital. The neo-thirties should simply celebrate this event with his family and friends.

The Brazilian’s big parties had become a sensitive subject in Paris. “Ney’s birthday gives the image that we are not serious”, even declared Thomas Tuchel, the former coach of PSG when he was questioned on the subject at the time. Neymar is therefore saving himself some possible problems this year, while he is still recovering from his ankle injury, contracted last November. The Brazilian aims to be fit to play for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid on February 15.

Previous articleOL: the underside of Xherdan Shaqiri’s surprise departure

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Neymar will play it sober for his birthday

kenyan -
According to The Parisian, the Brazilian star of...

OL: the underside of Xherdan Shaqiri’s surprise departure

kenyan -
Close to joining Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer,...

Prince Albert II of Monaco regrets the departure of Niko Kovac

kenyan -
Sacked at the end of 2021 and replaced...

Ruto rejects election Bill as he kicks off Coast tour

kenyan -
Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi in Voi Town,...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Neymar will play it sober for his birthday

football 0
According to The Parisian, the Brazilian star of...

OL: the underside of Xherdan Shaqiri’s surprise departure

football 0
Close to joining Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer,...

Prince Albert II of Monaco regrets the departure of Niko Kovac

football 0
Sacked at the end of 2021 and replaced...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.