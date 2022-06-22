PSG: Neymar will soon be automatically extended!

Pushed towards the exit by the leaders of the club of the capital, the Brazilian will be very difficult to dislodge.

The tide has turned since 2017. Five years ago, Paris Saint-Germain pulled off the feat of snatching Neymar from FC Barcelona. Recruiting the executioner of the comeback to launch a new cycle, the idea was very pleasant, especially since the Brazilian, at that time, was clearly a candidate for the succession of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, the international auriverde is no longer popular. And the huge investment made by PSG (222 M€ + 35 M€ annual salary) has clearly not been profitable in sporting terms.

On the Ile-de-France side, the annoyance is even very palpable when the Neymar file is mentioned. During his multiple speeches yesterday, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also expressed doubts about the future of his number 10. “Perhaps we should also change our slogan… Dream Bigger (dream bigger) is good, but today we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it’s the end of the glitter »he told the Parisianbefore moving on to brand.

A contract soon extended until 2027

“If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations. » But while interest from Juventus has been mooted, The Team teaches us that it will be very difficult to dislodge Neymar from his Parisian home.

Automatically extended until 2026 on July 1, 2021, the Auriverde has a similar clause which will allow it to be linked to PSG until 2027 from next July 1. Pushing out an element who still has five years of contract left at such a level of remuneration is therefore an almost impossible mission. Moreover, Neymar has made it known that he does not intend to leave and has repelled Newcastle’s advances.