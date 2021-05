Scorer on penalty against Stade de Reims this Sunday evening, Neymar (29) participated in the big victory of Paris SG (4-0, 37th day of Ligue 1). A success that allows the Parisians to return to one point of the LOSC in the championship standings.

What motivate the Brazilian. “Happy with the victory. There is one game left and anything can happen. Go Paris”, dropped the n ° 10 of PSG on his Instagram account, a few moments after the final whistle.