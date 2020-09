Tested positive for Covid-19 after leave in Ibiza, Spain, Neymar (28) posted a message on his social networks to give his news. And that the supporters of Paris SG rest assured, they are rather good.

“Thank you for your messages, we are all fine”, posted the Brazilian star on Instagram, with a photo of him and her son. The n ° 10 of the club of the capital must now a period of isolation before resuming training.