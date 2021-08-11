PSG: Neymar’s response to Lionel Messi

A few hours after his first crazy day in Paris, Lionel Messi published a post on his account Instagram. “I am starting a new phase in my life and I do it with all the motivation and the desire to continue learning every day. We will work to achieve the goals of PSG “, then confided the Pulga.

A publication that did not escape his former partner at Barça and his future teammate at PSG: Neymar. The Parisian number ten has also released a sentence heavy with meaning in response to Messi. “I told you we would play together again. “ Fate has struck again …

