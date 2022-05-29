PSG: Neymar’s strong exit on his future

Announced on the departure of PSG during the summer transfer window 2022, Neymar made things clear this Sunday on his future.

That has the merit of being clear. Since Kylian Mbappé’s extension for three additional seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, all eyes are now on the 2022 summer transfer window that the reigning French champion will achieve. Especially a year after an XXL recruitment, ultimately generally disappointing, carried out by Leonardo and his teams, to attract Ramos, Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Hakimi and especially Messi to the Parc des Princes side.

If the six-time Ballon d’Or has left for another season in Ligue 1, with the ambition of proving to his detractors that he remains FC Barcelona’s phenomenal player, the story is slightly different for Neymar. Now 30 years old, the Auriverde has lost its luster in recent months, suffering ever-increasing criticism. As we revealed to you last March, Paris SG offered the former Barça star to the Catalan club, precisely, but also to other teams on the Old Continent. Proof that he is no longer necessarily in the odor of sanctity in the capital. However, his contract runs until June 2025.

Neymar sticks to his positions

Neymar, whose salary and market value could pose big problems for the Ile-de-France club to find him a base, in any case does not intend to pack his bags this summer, as he recalled this Sunday, during an interview granted to the Channel Football Club. “My ambition is always the same: to win all possible titleshe first launched. Play well, win the World Cup, The Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season. Win the C1 with Paris perhaps? Maybe ? No, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, so there is no other choice. Yes it will be with PSG. »

Clear words, but above all very strong at the dawn of the transfer market for a man who should once again feed this section on a regular basis. The words of the Brazilian international (117 caps, 71 goals) also echo other phrases that have recently come out of his mouth. A position that seems to be confirmed over the weeks. PSG supporters seem on track to relive a new season with the MNM to carry the attack of the club of their hearts. Unless the upper echelons of Paris decide otherwise, or Neymar radically changes his mind…