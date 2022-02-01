PSG-Nice: the beautiful revenge of loaned Marcin Bulka

Winner on penalties in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, OGC Nice achieved quite a feat against Paris Saint-Germain. And it was Marcin Bulka, on loan from the capital club, who crucified the Parisians.

When the second in Ligue 1 eliminates the leader… Except that in the Coupe de France, anything is possible, it’s the magic of the Cup! In a lackluster match that came alive at the end of the second half, OGC Nice qualified for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain (0-0, 6 pens to 5 ), and will find Olympique de Marseille in the next round. The Aiglons had come to make a move and they succeeded perfectly. Christophe Galtier’s men took the Rouge et Bleu to the penalty shootout. Well in place, the Azureans hurt the Parisians, forcing them to discover themselves, which the Nice attackers exploited perfectly without success in regulation time (0-0).

In the end, the two teams had to decide on penalties. And as luck would have it, Marcin Bulka (22), on loan from PSG to Nice this season, was the big hero of this intense evening. Faced with his former teammates, the Pole showed what he was capable of but without bitterness. Whoever plays understudy for Walter Benítez was a happy man after the encounter. “It’s a little madness! It’s a great emotion. I have a lot of respect for PSG, I am on loan from this club. We came here to win and we did it, all together. Whether it’s penalties, it doesn’t matter. I think all the teams that play in the cup look at the shooters. I don’t know if it’s because I knew them. It was the feeling of the moment“, said the doorman after the meeting at the microphone of France 3.

Bulka scored points in the eyes of Galtier

His coach, Christophe Galtier, was also delighted with the performance of his second goalkeeper who deserved to play even against the club with which he is under contract. “I found it calm, serene. Quite sure of himself, whether in the aerial field or in his ball catches, confided the French coach at a press conference. In this penalty shootout Marcin is decisive. I needed to see Marcin in a match with a bigger opponent than Cholet in the previous round (1-0).And Galtier saw that his understudy could respond when the level rose.

A godsend for the Pole who intends to surf on this dynamic and thus instill doubt in the head of his coach, even if he knows that the competition with Walter Benítez is tough. “I did my job. Of course, everyone wants to play afterwards, it’s the coach’s choices, you have to respect that., Bulka told the media. You have to give everything on the pitch to show him that I also deserve to play. I think today I showed it. Afterwards, it’s up to him to think, to decide, he’s the boss.“And for good reason, his performance also caused a stir in the capital!