PSG-OL: the reaction of Jean-Michel Aulas

Olympique Lyonnais hit hard this Sunday evening by winning against PSG at Parc des Princes (0-1). Tino Kadewere allows OL to take second place in the standings. In parallel, the men of Rudi Garcia pass in front of their opponent of the evening, another satisfaction of the evening.

It did not take more to delight Jean-Michel Aulas. The president of Olympique Lyonnais could not hide his satisfaction on his Twitter account. “Let’s be serious for the next match against Brest. The points have the same value bravo to Rudi and the whole group, ” commented Aulas.

