Home Sports football PSG-OM: Hatem Ben Arfa delivers his prognosis
Sportsfootball

PSG-OM: Hatem Ben Arfa delivers his prognosis

By kenyan

Paris Saint-Germain is challenging Olympique de Marseille this Sunday evening. A prestigious meeting, despite the absences on the Parisian side and this very limited public present in the grounds of the Parc des Princes. On the chain Telefoot, Hatem Ben Arfa explained that the Phocaeans have reason to believe.

“I really think it’s playable for Marseille, there is the decompression side of PSG after the final, they gave so much during the final phase, there is an opportunity for OM. With the departure of Thiago Silva, who brought a lot of rigor in League 1. He brought a lot in this kind of matches ”, launched the former Phocaean. It is up to André Villas-Boas’s troops to prove him right.

Related news

football

Newspaper of the Transfer market: the war of the attackers tears the cadors of the Serie A

kenyan -
On the program of this transfer window, OM is always looking for the rare pearl in attack, a focus on Serie A which dynamites...
Read more
football

PL: Everton do not miss their debut and win against Tottenham

kenyan -
After Leicester's resounding success against West Bromwich (3-0), the rest of this first day of the Premier League saw Tottenham welcome Everton to...
Read more
football

Ligue 1: AS Monaco thanks its young people against FC Nantes

kenyan -
For this penultimate match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1, Monaco logically won against timid Nantes residents. Sofiane Diop went there with...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Fiorentina likes Alfredo Morelos

football kenyan -
Long-time target of the LOSC with which he even had a contractual agreement, Alfredo Morelos (24) has not heard from the northern club for...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke