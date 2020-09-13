PSG-OM: Hatem Ben Arfa delivers his prognosis

Paris Saint-Germain is challenging Olympique de Marseille this Sunday evening. A prestigious meeting, despite the absences on the Parisian side and this very limited public present in the grounds of the Parc des Princes. On the chain Telefoot, Hatem Ben Arfa explained that the Phocaeans have reason to believe.

“I really think it’s playable for Marseille, there is the decompression side of PSG after the final, they gave so much during the final phase, there is an opportunity for OM. With the departure of Thiago Silva, who brought a lot of rigor in League 1. He brought a lot in this kind of matches ”, launched the former Phocaean. It is up to André Villas-Boas’s troops to prove him right.