PSG-OM: Layvin Kurzawa apologizes

Sunday evening, Layvin Kurzawa was one of the main players in this general clash at the end of the match against Olympique Marseille. We have seen him sinter with Jordan Amavi. Pending a possible sanction, the 28-year-old defender apologized on social networks.

“When you’re a pro player, you don’t have the right to show such behavior. Sometimes the thirst to defend our teammates makes us slip, the most important is to be aware of it, to apologize. I regret the bad image that I sent to people who watch the match and especially children who dream of becoming professional footballers. We are a united team, a family and we will always be together. This is Paris ”, wrote the left side on Twitter. Fault confessed is half redressed ?

