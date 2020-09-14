Home Sports football PSG-OM: the Minister of the Interior steps up to the plate
Sportsfootball

PSG-OM: the Minister of the Interior steps up to the plate

By kenyan

This Sunday evening, Olympique de Marseille won at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain with the score of a goal to zero. At the end of the game, a scuffle broke out and five players were excluded. After the match, Neymar accused Alvaro Gonzalez, the OM defender, of racist insults. This did not prevent the Marseillais from partying, especially in the Old Port. This is something that Gérard Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, did not really appreciate.

We can only condemn the images we see (people partying not respecting the use of the mask and barrier gestures (note) […] I trust the prefects to offer us “additional restrictive measures to avoid gatherings like this one », Commented Gérald Darmanin at the microphone of LCI on this Monday morning.

