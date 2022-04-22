Menu
PSG: Pochettino hopes to see Icardi again before the end of the season

Mauro Icardi will miss the next PSG matches. The club has informed us that the striker will be absent from training between 2 and 3 weeks after his quadriceps injury which occurred during the warm-up during Angers-PSG (3-0 victory). It seems that we don’t see him much in this finale.

“I hope he will be back before the end of the season.said Pochettino at a press conference on the eve of PSG-Lens. We hope he recovers quickly. It didn’t seem too serious at first, but I hope he can be available with us before the end of the season. » Nothing is less sure since there are 5 games left to play before the curtain goes down.

