PSG: Pochettino refused Monaco and Benfica

It is today that Mauricio Pochettino should be formalized at the head of Paris Saint-Germain. Before choosing the Parisian project, the Argentine technician had spent a sabbatical year after his ouster from the Tottenham bench. During this lean year, the former PSG captain has been approached by many clubs after his excellent work as a builder in England, first in Southampton, then with Spurs. RMC Sport reveals that Pochettino had been the target of AS Monaco and Benfica.

Even if the media does not disclose when the coach was approached, one can imagine that he was contacted this summer. Indeed, the two clubs have changed staff in the offseason. Jorge Jesus returned to Lisbon last July after his excellent time at Flamengo. And the same day, Robert Moreno was made redundant by the Principality club. The next day, Niko Kovac landed at La Turbie. It is also known that Mauricio Pochettino has often been targeted by FC Barcelona, ​​but he had said that he would never join the Catalan club after passing by the other club in the city, Espanyol.