PSG: Presnel Kimpembe would consider a departure

While he played his 201st match under the colors of his training club against Entente Feignies Aulnoye, in the Coupe de France, Sunday (3-0), Presnel Kimpembe is already playing his eighth consecutive season in the professional group of Paris Saint Germain. Currently at the end of his contract in June 2014, the French international would question his future and would be open to a departure from his heart club

According to information from The team, the 26-year-old center-back would like to discover a new Championship and would be interested in discovering the Premier League. Particularly appreciated by Thomas Tuchel, during his time at PSG between 2018 and 2020, the German technician would like to bring Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea and include him in his three-way defense, in order to compensate for a possible departure of Antonio Rüdiger, a target of the Ile-de-France club to strengthen its defense …