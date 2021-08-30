PSG: Real Madrid are ready to make a 3rd offer for Kylian Mbappé!

La Casa Blanca has warned the club in the capital that it is leaving it until 6 p.m. on Monday to respond to the second offer (€ 170 million + € 10 million bonus). And if the Ile-de-France residents respond in the negative, a third proposal revised upwards could be made.

The last hours of the summer transfer window are very hot. Especially in Spain where the Mbappé file ignites the local media. The stage has been set for several days already: Real Madrid is trying to snatch Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, but the capital club has still not responded to the second merengue offer (€ 170m + € 10m of bonus).

The Rouge-et-Bleu marinate the Casa Blanca, but the latter informed the 2021 vice-champions of France that she left them until 6 p.m. on Monday to decide. After this deadline, Real Madrid will break off negotiations. For the moment, no media is able to say whether Paris has said yes to the check for 180 M €, but on the other side of the Pyrenees, the forcing of the media is omnipresent.

A third offer of up to € 200 million

Thereby, Marca reported that the two clubs were negotiating, while the famous show El Chiringuito, who most often serves as a relay to President Florentino Pérez, sent the message that Mbappé asked PSG to think carefully about the € 180 million offer from the Merengues. Info or intox ?

Skysports has just added a layer by confirming the deadline set at 6 p.m. Paris time, but announces that Real Madrid would be ready to make a third offer! After offering 170 M € + 10 M € in bonus, the Madrilenians would consider offering 180 M € cash or 170 M € + 30 M € in bonus, for a total of 200 M €. What to crack the PSG, especially if the bonuses are easily attainable?