PSG, Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé has it very bad!

Kylian Mbappé would feel a prisoner of Paris Saint-Germain, who would have promised him a good start in case of a good offer.

In this soap opera which promises to be historic, there is one which is very silent. This man is Kylian Mbappé. While the Parisian leaders have increased media outlets in recent days and Florentino Pérez uses his relays in the Spanish press to convey messages, the Bondynois is very silent and is content with publications on his social networks.

If our Spanish colleagues are trying to find hidden messages, it is clear that the player and his entourage are very discreet at the moment. What is also good business for the Merengues according to the Iberian press. And after all, why should Mbappé speak out? Anyway, if we trust the information to be serious Sky Sports, the main concerned is upset at the moment.

Did the Parisian leaders lie to Mbappé?

He feels stuck in Paris, while according to him, his management had promised to grant him an exit voucher in the event of an offer equivalent to what had been paid for him in 2017. Or 180 million euros, the amount of the latest Merengues offer. The world champion believes to be kept against his will by the Parisian management.

A situation that does not necessarily surprise many people, since the intentions of the Parisian striker seem quite clear, and this from the start. It remains to be seen what its positioning will be if this affair does not evolve, while PSG remains very firm in its approach …