PSG: Real Madrid would have made a cross on Kylian Mbappé but…

By kenyan

For several weeks, PSG has been working to extend Kylian Mbappé (21 years). Author of eighteen achievements in twenty Ligue 1 games this season, the Paris striker arouses the desires of Real Madrid. The Merengues, who had already tried to lure the Bondy native into their nets in the summer of 2017, never gave up on the idea of Mbappé wearing the Real jersey. But lo and behold, the champion of France intends to keep his hand in this file.

According to information from The Team, the Parisian club will do everything to block its jewel next summer. Under contract until June 2022 with Paris SG, the world champion is not rushing to extend his lease in the French capital. A immobility that delights the president of Casa Blanca Florentino Perez. For the latter would well start hostilities in 2021 and take advantage of the situation to snatch the French international from PSG. Eager to wear the Madrid tunic since childhood, Kylian Mbappé does not hide that the summer of 2021 could be an ideal window to fly to Madrid. The summer of 2021 is already shaping up to be a torrid one for Paris Saint-Germain…

Previous articleCOVID-19: swollen toes may be a sign of disease

