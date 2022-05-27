Menu
PSG: Richarlison still targeted

Everton’s lethal weapon for four seasons now, Richarlison (25) is unsure whether he will stay with the Toffees this summer despite a contract running until June 2024. DailyMail explains that the Brazilian is followed by many clubs, while the residents of Goodison Park could consider a sale in the face of their enormous financial worries.

And among these candidates, we find Paris SG. The name of the international auriverde (34 caps, 13 achievements), Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021, has often been associated with the capital club in the past. Tottenham and Real Madrid would also be in the running.

