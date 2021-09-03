HomeSportsfootballPSG: Riquelme's prediction on Lionel Messi's future
Sportsfootball

PSG: Riquelme’s prediction on Lionel Messi’s future

By kenyan

Juan Roman Riquelme, former FC Barcelona player from 2002 to 2005 and current vice-president of Boca Juniors, does not see Lionel Messi spending too much time at Paris Saint-Germain. According to him, the Argentinian ” will win the Champions League with PSG and retire in Barcelona », Reports AS.

Like many, he is still eager to see the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio evolve together: ” let’s hope Messi will continue to have fun in Paris. I don’t know if it’s weird, but we’re all excited to see him having fun with Mbappé and Neymar. If they don’t win the Champions League now, they won’t win it anymore. “

