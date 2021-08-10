PSG: Ronaldinho’s message to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (34) in the footsteps of Ronaldinho (41). Like the Brazilian, the Argentinian will also wear the PSG jersey, after that of FC Barcelona, ​​although the Auriverde has reproduced this pattern in the opposite direction. Former partners in the blaugrana tunic, the two men have bonded a strong friendship over the years. Obviously, the Ballon d’Or 2005 could not remain silent in the face of the arrival of the Pulga in the French capital.

“It’s a great joy to have been able to play in these two clubs and to now see my friend wearing this jersey. May many moments of joy come Leo !!! I’m also happy to see my friend Sergio Ramos in the squad … He’s a great eleven … I’m smelling the Champions League scent hahaha », wrote Ronaldinho on Twitter this Tuesday. Leo Messi should at least as much delight the public of the Parc des Princes as the elegant Brazilian did during his stay in Paris between 2001 and 2003, before settling his bags at Barça.

É uma alegria muito grande por ter jogado nesses must clubes e ver agora o meu amigo vestindo esta camisa, que venham muitos momentos de alegria Leo !!! Também fico muito feliz com o meu becauseiro @sergioramos no time e um super elenco, to sentindo cheiro de Champions eh kkkk 🤙🏾