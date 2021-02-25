PSG: Sarabia back in the group, Di Maria and Dagba uncertain

This Wednesday, the players of Paris Saint-Germain were back in training after two days of rest. On Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will travel to Dijon on behalf of the 27th day of Ligue 1.

A meeting that should take place without Angel Di Maria, hit in the right thigh during the match against OM on February 7, and Colin Dagba, also hit in a thigh and who has still not resumed training as reported The Parisian. Leandro Paredes, suspended, will not be on the trip, but Pablo Sarabia, absent against Monaco, was there yesterday and should be back in the group for the trip to Dijon this weekend.