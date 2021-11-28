PSG: Sergio Ramos judges the level of Ligue 1

In an interview with Prime Video, the central defender of Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Ramos delivered on the level of the championship of France. Arrived this summer from Real Madrid, the former Spanish international played his first minutes in his new colors during the Parisian victory against AS Saint-Etienne this Sunday afternoon (3-1).

“Ligue 1 is very hard physically. There is a high pace of play that we only thought we would see in the Premier League or La Liga. There are very strong teams. It makes the result more balanced. I really like this new challenge for coming here ”, he said during the interview, during which he also returned to the conditions of his arrival.