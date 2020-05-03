Home Sports News football PSG, Sevilla FC: but who wants Sergio Rico?
PSG, Sevilla FC: but who wants Sergio Rico?

By kenyan

The future of Paris Saint-Germain’s second goalkeeper is unclear, to say the least, while the capital club and Sevilla FC have little intention of keeping him for next season.

His arrival in Paris last summer surprised the world, but pretty quickly, the Sergio Rico bet proved to be a winner. The Spanish goalkeeper, on loan from Sevilla, filled his role as a substitute goalkeeper rather well when he had to take Keylor Navas’ place in the cages. Until this match against Bordeaux, February 23, at the Parc des Princes. If the Parisians managed to win 4-3, the club’s management would not have really appreciated the goalkeeper’s performance. While they were planning to lift this option to buy 10 million euros, this bad game would have cooled them considerably.

The 26-year-old Andalusian had the intention of settling permanently on the side of the capital. “Yes it’s true, I’d love to stay here. PSG are one of the best clubs in the world and I would love to stay there”, he explained in January. The Sevillian daily Estadio Deportivo now add a layer and confirms that it is very unlikely that Paris Saint-Germain will finally offer itself the goalkeeper, the crisis related to coronavirus also having a significant impact in this case.

Sevilla want to part with it

There is every reason to believe that Sergio Rico will no longer defend the cages of Paris Saint-Germain and will return to Sevilla quickly. Only, according to the media, it should not last long on the side of the city of southern Spain. A meeting between Monchi and the player’s entourage is scheduled as soon as the containment is over, and the question of a final departure of the player will be discussed. The player’s agents have already begun to probe interested clubs anyway.

It must be said that the contractual situation of the player, with a lease that expires in 2021, forces both parties to act quickly enough, and an extension is not current. It must be said that the cages of Julen Lopetegui’s team are rather well covered, with Tomo Vacluk in the starting role and Moroccan international Yassine Bounou as understudy. Notice to interested clubs, Sergio Rico is on the market!

