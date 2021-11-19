PSG start talks with Antonio Rüdiger clan

Tracked by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Antonio Rüdiger is a highly coveted man. At the end of his contract next June with Chelsea, he will be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing his future club, which could also be PSG. The Parisian club has already started discussions with the player’s entourage.

More than ever in the coming months, the quest for free players risks being at the heart of a merciless battle between the European leaders. If the Mbappé, Pogba or Dembélé cases crystallize all the attentions, other European cracks could well take advantage of their freedom to go to monetize their talent to the highest bidder or to use it to benefit from a strong increase in salary. This is the case of Antonio Rüdiger. The winner of the last Champions League is the author of an incredible comeback on the front of the stage especially since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, who made him an indisputable holder in defense, on the sidelines of the Blues. A welcome return to favor for the London club, but also for the 28-year-old German international at the end of his contract next June.

Chelsea obviously hope to extend it, but as the person admits, he does not seem too in a hurry to do so. “About the contractual situation, I speak with the club. It does not concern anyone. I said that after the Euro, there would be discussions. There was a discussion between Marina and my agent. We are in the same situation, nothing has changed. I have nothing to do with all the speculation about my future. It’s not in my mind, I’m focused on what I’m doing ”, he explained recently.

Discussions between PSG and Rüdiger’s entourage

And we understand better why when we know that Real Madrid and more recently Bayern Munich dream of strengthening their rear guard against zero euros by engaging the services of Rüdiger. But the two behemoths are not alone at the time. According to our information, PSG, which was already on its tracks this winter according to the player’s own words in March, is still on the spot.

Better, according to a source close to the player, discussions are already underway between the Parisian club and the player’s agent Sahr Senesie, who is none other than the half-brother of the former player of the Roma. A choice also validated by Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisian coach. Paris, Munich, Madrid or London? Antonio Rüdiger is spoiled for choice for his future destination. It remains to be seen who will have the best sporting arguments, but especially financial ones to convince the player …