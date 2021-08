The transfer of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid greatly animates this final sprint during this transfer window. While PSG refused a first offer of 160 M €, a second reached the desk of Leonardo and his team of 170 M €, plus 10 M €.

Enough to convince the Parisian leaders? Not sure if you are to believe Leonardo’s statements today on leaving Camp des Loges. “Nothing has changed for two days. We are in the same situation ”, assured the Brazilian sports director.