PSG-Strasbourg: the Parisian group without Neymar or Messi!

Paris Saint-Germain unveiled this Saturday morning the list of players summoned for the reception of Racing Club de Strasbourg at 9 p.m. Mauricio Pochettino will have to do without his South American internationals (Neymar, Paredes, Di Maria …), still in full recovery after having played in the Copa América this summer. If the Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum is present in the group, just like Achraf Hakimi, the other three new recruits will not be in the game tonight.

If the presentation of the summer recruits is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Sergio Ramos (rehabilitation), Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi (recovery) will not appear on the scoresheet for this meeting. La Pulga should be ready for the trip to Francis Le Blé to face Stade Brestois 29. The Italian goalkeeper, European champion with the Squadra, only resumed collective training a week ago, just like his teammate in club and in selection Marco Verratti.

The Parisian group for this return to the Park! 📋🔴🔵#PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/Ifncvj6sBL – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 14, 2021