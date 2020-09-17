Home Sports football PSG: the amount of the option to buy Alessandro Florenzi is known
PSG: the amount of the option to buy Alessandro Florenzi is known

Just arrived in the workforce of Paris Saint-Germain from AS Roma, Alessandro Florenzi, strongly desired by the Parisian sports director, Leonardo, could be a major element of the eleven concocted by Thomas Tuchel this season. After the departure of Thomas Meunier in Dortmund, it was necessary for the capital club to install a versatile right-back by profession, which Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer are not yet.

If the 29-year-old Italian international showed great things against OM last Sunday, despite the Parisians’ first defeat in a Classic since 2011, we must not forget that he arrived on loan. If the leaders of the finalist club of the last Champions League were to be satisfied, they should, according to RMC Sport, pay € 8 million to secure the services of the man who played 36 matches in the Squadra Azzurra jersey.

