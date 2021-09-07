PSG: the arrival of Lionel Messi benefits the official sponsor

According to information from Parisian, the signing of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain has not only benefited the capital club, but also the Accor group, the main jersey sponsor of PSG and chaired by Sébastien Bazin, former club manager. The acronym ALL, for Accor lives limitless (Accor lives without limits in French) corresponds to the loyalty program of the French hotel group, which was exposed to great repercussions with the arrival of the Pulga.

“We’re going to another galaxy!” In the space of a week, the arrival of Messi is 100 million euros in Earned Media Value, i.e. the equivalent of what we should have spent to make the brand visible with as many people. One hundred million ! It’s spectacular ”, said Mehdi Hemici, Director of Loyalty and Partnerships at Accor.