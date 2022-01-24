PSG: the beautiful evening of Marco Verratti

True leader of the Parisian midfield against the Stade de Reims, Marco Verratti discovered his talents as a scorer…

Incredible but true, Marco Verratti (29) also knows how to score! During Paris Saint-Germain’s big victory at home, this Sunday evening (4-0), against Stade de Reims, the little owl shone. He was initially one of the only midfielders to float and succeed in thwarting the beautiful first period of the Rémois. It was he who launched his team to victory with an opportunistic goal from the left for the opener (1-0, 44th).

A real spearhead, he was a poison for the opposing circles who failed to channel him. His in-depth ball love for Kylian Mbappé would have deserved a better fate if the French international had been more skilful in front of goal. But this Sunday evening, the goal was reserved, or almost, for Marco Verratti. The Italian played in a bit of a different role, higher up the pitch, which led to him throwing himself and ending up in the penalty area. With success then.

First goal for more than two years!

An XXL performance which was widely appreciated by his coach, Mauricio Pochettino. “Marco can fill any position in midfield. He has the quality to do it. It’s good that he scored, that he found his way back to the goal, said the Argentinian after the meeting at a press conference. It’s good that unused players can score, it’s something he can add to his game.»

Indeed, it is far from being a habit for Verratti. Against Reims, the midfielder scored only his 10th goal in Parisian colours, his first since April 3, 2019 in all competitions, while in Ligue 1, we have to go back to May 6, 2017 and a 5-0 victory against in Bastia. Such an unusual sensation for Verratti that he didn’t really know how to celebrate… He was often criticized for not hitting the goal and well this Sunday evening, he tried his luck twice. He was even very close to the double since the third Parisian goal was finally awarded to Faes against his side (3-0, 67th). His trainer must hope that he takes a liking to it now!